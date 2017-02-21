Man Has Car and Identity Stolen

Michaela Madison Reporting:

A potential identity crime following a grand theft at a local school.

According to the Uhrichsville Police Department’s police log, a man reported Monday that when his vehicle was stolen from the Claymont Jr. High School, his W-2 was also taken.

The individual went to Morrow Tax Services to file his taxes, at which time he was advised that his information had already been used.

Police explained that finger prints and evidence was recovered from the truck and sent to BCI.

Investigators say it will be easier to locate those responsible once the BCI results are returned.

The investigation continues.

