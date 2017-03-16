Man Changes Plea for Raping Teenager

Mary Alice Reporting:

A Dover man changed his plea for charges of raping a disabled teen.

Assistant Prosecutor Scott Deedrick says 56-year-old Gerald Morris changed his plea to no contest on Wednesday and was found guilty.

Morris is accused in the rape of a teenage between March and April 2015

Deedrick explains within the eight counts there are four separate criminal acts, including the victim was not able to consent or resist due to a disability and that she was compelled with force or a threat.

A pre-sentence investigation will take place which will be about 6 weeks. Morris is charged with 8 counts of rape which would be punishable of 3 to 11 years in prison.

Judge Edward O’Farrell promised a sentence of 6 years in the Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections.

