Man Charged in Gas Station Robbery

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Uhrichsville, Ohio) An indictment is handed down in a robbery at a Uhrichsville gas station.

31-year-old Derreck Yutzy is facing aggravated robbery counts stemming from the incident that took place on January 21st at the Certified Gas Station.

Yutzy is being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail on $150,000 bond.

No word yet on when he will be in court.

