Man Dies Following Car-Buggy Crash

Michaela Madison Reporting
(Paint Township, Ohio) A man dies from injuries after his horse-drawn buggy was struck by a car in Wayne County last week.
56-year-old Samuel Swartzentruber was traveling in the buggy along U.S. Route 250 in Paint Township near Mount Eaton when he tried to turn into a driveway.
That’s when the vehicle driven by a 38-year-old Wooster woman struck the buggy, ejecting Swartzentruber from the buggy.
His injuries proved too great and he passed away on Wednesday.
