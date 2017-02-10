Man Dies Following Car-Buggy Crash

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Paint Township, Ohio) A man dies from injuries after his horse-drawn buggy was struck by a car in Wayne County last week.

56-year-old Samuel Swartzentruber was traveling in the buggy along U.S. Route 250 in Paint Township near Mount Eaton when he tried to turn into a driveway.

That’s when the vehicle driven by a 38-year-old Wooster woman struck the buggy, ejecting Swartzentruber from the buggy.

His injuries proved too great and he passed away on Wednesday.

