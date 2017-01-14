Man Flees Ambulance, Police

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dennison, Ohio) A man is in the hospital after fleeing from an ambulance.

Dennison Police Sgt. Teddy Boitnott explained it all started early Saturday morning in Newcomerstown when police arrested a man for disorderly conduct.

During the incident, 28-year-old Nicholas Molinard made threats to hurt himself and EMS responded to take him to Trinity Hospital for a mental evaluation.

According to Boitnott, when the ambulance arrived at the hospital, Molinard jumped from the van and fled on foot.

This initiated a police search of a wooded area where he was last seen.

A short time later Molinard was found in the 100 block of Sumner Street in Dennison and was transported back to Trinity Hospital for evaluation.

As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning Molinard remained in the hospital.

