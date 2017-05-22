Man Found Competent in Murder Case

Mary Alice Reporting:

The man charged with a Dover murder has been found competent to stand trial.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Ernest explains that the competency evaluation results for 58-year-old Jeff Colaiacovo was announced on Monday, and found him to be competent and sane.

Colaiacovo’s plea of not guilty by reason of insanity was withdrawn by his attorney, so his current plea stands at not guilty.

Colaiacovo is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Arlie Gooch in October.

Ernest adds that the trial has been set for August 15th.

Colaiacovo remains at the Tuscarawas County Jail and bond amount is set at $1 million.

