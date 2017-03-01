Man Gets Probation for Stabbing Pregnant Wife

Michaela Madison Reporting:

A Deerfield man is on probation for a second time after stabbing his pregnant wife with scissors.

33-year-old Michael Lohr was initially charged with attempted murder, but made a deal with prosecutors and pleaded no contest Tuesday to a charge of domestic violence. According to Tuscarawas County prosecutors, the original charges were dropped and Lohr’s wife refused to testify against him. However; officials say they felt it necessary to pursue new charges.

Lohr is already on probation for unrelated convictions out of another court.

