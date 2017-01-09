Man Injured While Changing Flat Tire

Michaela Madison Reporting

A Wayne Twp man is recovering after being injured while trying to repair a flat tire.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s office was called to a home Saturday morning where they found a vehicle crashed into a tree.

A woman explained her husband was changing a flat tire when the jack gave way. The man was caught by the jack and tire and dragged down the driveway and through the yard.

The car then crashed into a tree.

The woman took the man to a nearby hospital for a bruised leg.

No one else was injured.