Man Injured While Changing Flat Tire

Michaela Madison Reporting
A Wayne Twp man is recovering after being injured while trying to repair a flat tire.
The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s office was called to a home Saturday morning where they found a vehicle crashed into a tree.
A woman explained her husband was changing a flat tire when the jack gave way. The man was caught by the jack and tire and dragged down the driveway and through the yard.
The car then crashed into a tree.
The woman took the man to a nearby hospital for a bruised leg.
No one else was injured.