Man Pleads Not Guilty after Crashing into Home

(August, 4th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – A Canton man is pleading not guilty after crashing his truck into a New Philadelphia home.

The accident happened Sunday, July 16th on Canal Street SE and New Philadelphia Police Officer Chad Dorsey says 26-year-old Trent Slider was traveling on State Route 416 when he lost control causing the truck to hit multiple road signs before going into the house.

Slider appeared in Municipal Court for an arraignment in July and after pleading not guilty a pretrial is set for August 22nd. He is charged with OVI and Failure to Control

Police report that, after almost three weeks, the truck is still inside the home due to the insurance agencies and the possibility the structure will collapse once the vehicle is removed.

(Photo from Jason Owens)

