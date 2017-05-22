Man to be Sentenced for Chemical Dumping

Mary Alice Reporting:

A North Lawrence Township man pleads guilty for dumping chemicals in four locations in Tuscarawas and Stark counties.

Department of Justice Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad Beeson explains a company hired Adam Boylen to haul soapy waste water to a disposal facility in Pennsylvania; however, Boylen disposed of the waste in remote locations.

Beeson says the Tuscarawas River, Beach City Reservoir, and a couple of tributaries were impacted by the soapy water.

“All of the locations the vegetation was distressed and dying, and then at one of the tributaries there was a significant fish kill. In total, there was over 3,000 killed because of the discharges.”

Sentencing has been set for August 25, 2017, and a significant term of custody is expected. Boylen agreed to serve 200 hours of community service involving rivers and lakes.

Beeson adds that the case was a joint effort between law enforcement agencies and also the vigilance of the community.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017