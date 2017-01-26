Man Sentenced in Sexual Assault

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) A man is handed his sentence on charges he inappropriately touched two children.

Tuscarawas County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Scott Deedrick, confirmed that 40-year-old Neil Finnicum originally of New Philadelphia, entered a guilty plea on two counts of gross sexual imposition.

The charges stem from a 2016 incident in which Finnicum touched two children under the age of 13 in the chest area.

Deedrick said Finnicum was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation with a GPS monitored ankle bracelet, he received a court order to seek sex offender driven counseling, 60 days in addition to time served in the local jail and he must register as a Tier one sex offender every year for 15 years.

Deedrick added that Finnicum also faces up to two years in prison should he violate any of the elements included in his community control sanction.

