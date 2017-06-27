Man Sentenced for Sexual Offense

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Jail sentence handed down for a New Philadelphia man for a sexually related incident.

Tuscarawas Assistant Prosecutor Amanda Miller says 29-year-old Richard Martineau previously pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition.

She comments the incident happened in 2016 and that additional details are not available.

On Monday, Judge Elizabeth Thomakos sentenced Martineau to a term of 120 days in the Tuscarawas County Jail.

He is required to register as a tier one offender for the next 15 years.

