Man Takes Drugs to Probation Visit

Michaela Madison Reporting
(Wayne County, Ohio) A Wayne County man is behind bars after taking drugs to a meeting with his probation officer.
Sheriff’s Captain Doug Hunter says earlier this week a man arrived at the municipal building to meet with his probation officer. That’s when he admitted to using meth and heroin.
However; police quickly learned the man went a step further. They found meth in his pocket.
The man was arrested on violating his probation and felony drug counts including possession of methamphetamine.
