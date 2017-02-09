Man Takes Drugs to Probation Visit

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Wayne County, Ohio) A Wayne County man is behind bars after taking drugs to a meeting with his probation officer.

Sheriff’s Captain Doug Hunter says earlier this week a man arrived at the municipal building to meet with his probation officer. That’s when he admitted to using meth and heroin.

However; police quickly learned the man went a step further. They found meth in his pocket.

The man was arrested on violating his probation and felony drug counts including possession of methamphetamine.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017