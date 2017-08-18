Man Wanted After Stealing Generator from Lowes

Michaela Madison Reporting

(August 18th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Police are searching for a man accused of stealing merchandise from Lowes.

Detective Shawn Nelson says the incident happened earlier this week at the store on Mill Avenue SE in New Philadelphia.

“Subject went into Lowes and pushed out, almost at $1,000 generator without paying. We have a vehicle and photos of the subject involved in that.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Philadelphia Police Department.

