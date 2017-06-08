Manufacturing Camp to be Offered Locally

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) A manufacturing camp is coming to Tuscarawas County next month.

Senator Sherrod Brown explained the camp at Buckeye Career Center allows students to get an idea of what they want to do while letting them explore options out de of college.

“For students entering 7th and 8th grade. A whole bunch of local business groups are very excited about getting young people exposed to what manufacturing is all about because we know there are good paying jobs, interesting jobs. Some kids want to go to college and some kids don’t.”

Senator Brown says the camp will offer hands-on experience.

“With a saleable trade they can go to community college or they can go to four-year schools and I want those options always available. These camps show those options.”

The camp will be offered from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. July 19 through July 21 at a cost of$50 per student.

Scholarships will be offered and registration is on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Copryight WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017