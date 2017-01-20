Marcia Ann Maag – January 18, 2017

Marcia Ann Maag 86 of Walnut Creek and formerly of Myrtle Beach died Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at LifeCare Hospice in Wooster.

She was born March 16, 1930 in Cleveland to the late Rolland and Leona (Carr) Smith. She was retired from the Holmes County Welfare Dept., was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ at Walnut Creek and had attended the First Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She enjoyed volunteering at the hospital and various other service organizations.

She was married to John Maag on October 5, 1957 and he died May 19, 2013. She is survived by her daughter Michelle (Randy) Hochstetler of Walnut Creek and sons Steven (Gail) Maag of Berlin and Michael (Leisa) Maag of Oklahoma; 9 grandchildren Daniel (Bekah) Hochstetler, Heather (Cory) Vance, Sarah (Corey) Snyder, Seth (Amanda) Hochstetler and Rachael, Matthew, Rebekah, Leah and Stephen Maag and 4 great grandchildren Olive Hochstetler, Charlie Hochstetler, Landrie Snyder, and Henry Maag and was awaiting the arrival of her newest great grandchild in May. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Celebration of Life Services will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 11:00 AM at St. John’s United Church of Christ at Walnut Creek with Rev. Mark Behrendt officiating. Burial will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 AM in the Church Cemetery at Walnut Creek prior to the services at the Church. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7 PM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek. Memorials may be made to LifeCare Hospice 1900 Akron Road Wooster, Ohio 44691 or St. John’s United Church of Christ 4858 Olde Pump Street Walnut Creek, Ohio 44687. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com