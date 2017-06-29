Margaret Anne (Penso) Stevanus – June 27, 2017

Margaret Anne (Penso) Stevanus, 79, of Sugarcreek, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at home in Sugarcreek after a long struggle with cancer. A daughter of the late Paul and Mary (DiGenova) Penso, Margaret was born December 21, 1937 at Dover. She was a graduate of St. Joseph High school, class of 1956.

She is survived by her husband, Reno Stevanus, whom she married May 10, 1958. In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her sons Mark (Denise), Mitch, and daughter Renee (Mitch) Jacobs, brothers Andrew (Joanne), John (Pauline), seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and her beloved poodle Frosty.

She is also preceded in death by a brother Vince, her sister Tena Miller, and a nephew Eugene Penso.

Margaret (Marge) had exceptional and accomplished cooking skills; she was very passionate about food preparation and prepared dishes on par with professional chefs; her unique baking and cooking talent was often on display with cakes prepared exclusively for relatives & friends. Her focus was especially on her grandchildren, nephews and nieces, all of whom she adored. She was very well known for her professional style in providing cakes and pastries on various celebratory occasions. Marge was a thoughtful individual who loved doing this for people. These unique traits were passed on to many. She was a kind and generous grandmother dedicated to her family. Marge also enjoyed being a Vivanne Woodard Cosmetics sales consultant and she was a lover of classical music and Italian opera.

In keeping with Margaret’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours. There will be a private Catholic service for the family on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 11 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Deacon Lyn Houze officiating.

All arrangements will be handled through the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory.

Those wishing to send the family a personal condolence may do so by visiting the funeral home website

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave., Dover, OH 44622.

The Stevanus family would like to thank Community Hospice for their service to Margaret.

