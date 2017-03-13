Margaret M. Stout – March 8, 2017

Margaret M. Stout, age 54, of Dennison, passed away Wednesday, March 8, in Aultman Hospital, Canton.

Born November 13, 1962, in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Richard Sr. and Elaine Geike Stull. Margaret married Donald R. Stout Sr., who survives, on November 17, 1980, and she was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was also employed as a nurse’s aide. One of Margaret’s favorite pastimes was playing bingo.

In addition to her husband, Donald, Margaret is survived by her daughters, Jessica Moser and Jamie Barker, both of Dennison; her grandchildren, Ashley and Samuel Moser, and Cody, Nathan and Cierra Barker; her sisters, Rhonda Patterson and Rebecca (Edward) Loy; her brothers, Richard (Melissa) Stull Jr. and Paul (Wanda) Stull; and her nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her son, Donald Stout Jr.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Monday, March 13, 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 14, at 11 a.m., in the funeral home; Pastor David Wing will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park, New Philadelphia. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Margaret, please visit the Obituaries and Flowers link on the Toland-Herzig website

