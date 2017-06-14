Margaret Mary “Susie” Holleyoak – June 12, 2017

Margaret Mary “Susie” Holleyoak, 97, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2017, at Summa Akron City Hospital, after a short period of declining health. Born November 30, 1919 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Herman Joseph and Helen Catherine “Nellie” (Caniff) Oberholzer.

Susie was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison and its Altar Society, and was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School in 1937. She will be fondly remembered by many as the co-owner and proprietor of Tappan Marina for 40 years.

In November of 1948, Susie married Max Joseph Holleyoak with whom she enjoyed nearly 40 years of marriage until his passing in March of 1987. They are survived by a daughter, Marianne (Larry Sullivan) Oakes; grandchildren, Jared (Becky) Oakes and Ashley (Blake) Backlund; and great-grandchildren, Ashley and Emily Warfield and Max and Tatum Backlund. Susie is also survived by her sister, Helen Ashleman, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Oberholzer.

Father Tyron Tomson will officiate the funeral Mass on Thursday, June 15, at 10:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery near Dennison. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Contributions honoring Susie’s memory may be made to Immaculate Conception Church’s Memorial Book Fund.

