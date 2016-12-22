Marguerite “Skip” Ledger – December 20, 2016

Marguerite “Skip” Ledger, 89, of New Philadelphia, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016 in Union Hospital at Dover.

A daughter of the late John E. and Helen (Hare) Wise, Marguerite was born December 12, 1927 at New Philadelphia.

Marguerite graduated from the former St. Joseph High School in 1945. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, the LCBA and worked at Sears for over 20 years. She enjoyed baking, cooking, and shopping.

Marguerite is survived by her son, Robert Ledger and two sisters, Jacqueline (Vincent) Sandy and Patricia Kennedy.

In addition to her parents, Marguerite is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ledger, whom she married October 16, 1948; two sisters, Mary Jane Wise and Eilein Liberatore; as well as, Sandra Harold, the late companion of her son.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2016 from 9:30 to 10:30am in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Jeff Coning at 11 am in Sacred Heart Church at New Philadelphia. A meal will immediately follow Mass in the Geib Family Center. The burial service will take place at 2:30 pm in Greenwood Cemetery at Hopedale, Ohio.

Memorial contributions in Marguerite’s memory may be directed to Sacred Heart Church, 139 3rd Street NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663

