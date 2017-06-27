Marla L. Hartline – June 22, 2017

Marla L. Hartline, 49, of Dover died Thursday, June 22, 2017 in the Community Hospice Truman House.

Born January 22, 1968 in Coshocton, Ohio she was a daughter of Sandra Eddy Steed of Dover and the late Arthur Steed. Marla was a Nurse’s Aide at New Dawn Health Care Center and was also a Personal Home Health Aide for Elsie Margo. She enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family.

Marla will be sadly missed by her husband of 24 years, Jonathan Hartline whom she married on November 16, 1992; children, Jessica and Jonathan “Chance” Hartline both of Dover and her sister, Vicki (Lou) Garrett of Sherrodsville.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. There are no calling hours or services. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Marla may do so by visiting the online obituaries on the funeral homes website.

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

803 North Wooster Avenue

Dover, Ohio 44622

330-343-6132

www.tolandherzig.com