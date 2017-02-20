Marsha K. Johnson – February 18, 2017

Marsha and Earl Johnson Together Again

Marsha K. Johnson, age 70, of Dover, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017, in Community Hospice’s Truman House at New Philadelphia.

Born March 30, 1946, in Midvale, she was a daughter of the late John and Dessie Wells Fox. Marsha attended Midvale High School, and married Earl N. Johnson on July 17, 1965. The couple reared three sons and shared over fifty years of marriage prior to Earl’s passing on March 7, 2016. Marsha was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and was employed by the former Strasburg Provision Co. for many years from which she retired. She also worked for QuickChek in Dover.

Marsha thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren; she also enjoyed gardening and simply sitting on her porch swing visiting with neighbors and those who happened by.

Survivors include her sons, Steve (Lezlie) Johnson of Greentown, Troy Johnson of Dover, and Tim (Kari) Johnson of The Woodlands, Texas; her grandchildren, Sean (Olivia), Nathan (Cassie), Evan, Sara and Matthew Johnson; and her many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, and her husband, Earl, Marsha was preceded in death by her siblings, Grace Nicholson, Shelby Tristano, Robert, John Jr., Arnold, Lester and Gary Fox.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover, on Monday, February 20, 6 – 8 p.m. A private committal service will be held in Dover Burial Park. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Marsha, please visit the Obituaries and Flowers link on the funeral home’s website.

The family suggests that contributions in Marsha’s memory be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

