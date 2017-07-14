Martin “Andy” Page – July 13, 2017

Martin “Andy” Page, The Telephone Man, 75, of Uhrichsville, took the journey home to be with his Lord on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Truman Hospice House at New Philadelphia.

A son of the late Lloyd and Delpha (Cox) Page, Andy was born September 7, 1941 at Dennison, Ohio.

Andy was a well-known happy-go-lucky man who never knew a stranger. When he worked for the telephone company you could always hear him yodeling and singing at the top of his voice from atop a telephone pole.

He had a love for music, especially Country music, and played in the same band for 24 years. Andy then spent the last three years with the band, Wagon Wheel. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. Andy also attended Church of New Hope at Dover.

He is survived by his wife, the former, Charity Albright, whom he married on February 19, 1983; his children, Lisa (Ron) Meese, Patty (Bruce) Armstrong, Andy Page II, Alvin (Stacey) Page and Dale (Jess) Rauzi; his grandchildren, Ben, Destiny, Lauren, Madison, Nick, Makieya, Cooper and Mackenzie; his great granddaughters, Kendall and Khyler and another great granddaughter expected soon; a sister, Vonnie Legg and a sister-in-law, Jackie Page. He is also survived by his special hunting and fishing buddies, Mark Elvin and Bobby Bowling.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Milton Page, an infant brother and a brother-in-law, Don Legg.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 14, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A service celebrating Andy’s life will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Dan Legg and Pastor Bill Shepler officiating. A luncheon will follow the service in the Geib Family Center at New Philadelphia. In keeping with Andy’s wishes, cremation will follow the services and inurnment will be held in Union Cemetery at Uhrichsville at a later date.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Andy by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.

Contributions may be made in Andy’s memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to Church of New Hope, 3735 Schneider’s Crossing Road NW, Dover, OH 44622 or to Preach the Word Ministries, 327 Beaver Avenue NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.