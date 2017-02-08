Mary Ann Gray – February 6, 2017

Mary Ann Gray, 88, of Dover died Monday, February 6, 2017 in the Park Village Health Care Center following an extended illness.

Mary Ann was the longtime secretary of the family business, The Hanhart Insurance Agency in Dover.

Born March 13, 1928 in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Eugene “Cheese” and Marge (Marshall) Hanhart. In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, J. Richard “Dick” Gray on April 14, 2014. She was also preceded by her sister in law, Mary Hanhart.

Mary Ann was a lifelong member of the Grace Lutheran Church at Dover and an original member of its Altar Guild. She was a 1946 graduate of Dover High School and attended Bowling Green University. She was also a charter member of the Jr. Clionion Club, and member of the Tourist Club and the Union Country Club. She loved playing golf and served several terms as President of the Union Country Club Women’s Golf Association.

She will be sadly missed by her family that includes her daughter and son in law, Kay and Mack Bambeck of Dover; grandchildren, Craig (Glenda) Bambeck, Doug (Faith) Bambeck and Marcie (Charles) Castricone all of Dover; six great grandchildren, Corey & Dylan Bambeck, Grace & Nick Castricone, and Max & Natalie Bambeck; her brother, Richard “Dick” (Charlotte) Hanhart of New Philadelphia; a brother and sister in law, John and Jeanne James of New Philadelphia and several nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann’s family would like to thank the staff and friends at Park Village for the wonderful care she received.

Funeral services celebrating Mary Ann’s life will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 beginning at 11am in the Grace Lutheran Church at Dover with Revs. Donald Rice and William Haggis officiating. Interment will be in the Dover Burial Park. A reception will follow in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. Friends may call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Wednesday from 4-6pm. Those unable to attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of Mary Ann can sign the online guestbook by visiting the “obituaries and flowers” link on the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com

Memorials may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church, 216 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622 or the Rainbow Connection, 119 3rd St. N.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

