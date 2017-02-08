Mary C. Polilli – February 4, 2017

Mary C. Polilli, 110, a longtime resident of Dover, died peacefully at the home of her grandson, Tim (wife, Patrice) Natale, on Saturday evening, Feb. 4, 2017 after a full and healthy life.

In her early years, Mary was employed by the former Belmont Stamping Company and then worked for the Reeves Steel Company both in Dover.

She was born during the Theodore Roosevelt presidency on March 28, 1906 in Oceola Mills, Pennsylvania, and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine (Aveni) Marino. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Louis A. Polilli on Aug. 24, 1990. She was also preceded by a son, Joe Polilli, a son in law, Joe Natale and a granddaughter, Natalie Parr.

Mary was a longtime member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church at Dover where she was involved in the LCBA and Christian Mothers. She was a 25 year volunteer for the Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed baking cookies and candy for her friends and family.

She will be sadly missed by her family that includes her daughter, Rosemary Natale of Canton; grandchildren, Tim (Patrice) Natale of Canton, Tom (Lori) Natale of Michigan, Joseph (Michele) Natale Jr. of Florida, Mark Parr of Massillon, Steve (Robin) Polilli of North Carolina, Susan (Joe) Oglesbee of North Carolina, John(Tammy) Polilli of Virginia, Leslie Oppelt of Arizona, and Michael (Jill) Polilli of New Jersey; 21 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren.

Mary’s family would like to thank all of her friends at the Community Hospice especially Tonya and Heidi as well as her special friend, Esther Monaco and her niece, Carol Skodney for their friendship and support over the years.

A funeral mass will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 beginning at 11am in the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover with Fr. Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery at Dover with a reception to follow in the St. Joseph Family Life Center. Friends may call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Friday from 4-7pm and a Rosary service beginning at 7pm. Those unable to attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of Mary can sign the online guestbook by visiting the “obituaries and flowers” link on the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622 or the Community (Truman) Hospice House, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

