Mary Caroline McConnell – July 2, 2017

Mary Caroline McConnell, 92, of Dennison, died Sunday, July 2, 2017 in Claymont Healthcare & Rehab at Uhrichsville following a period of declining health.

A daughter of the late Samuel and Clara (Dorsey) Kopp, Mary was born January 19, 1925 at New Philadelphia, Ohio.

Mary was retired from the Tuscarawas County Clerk of Courts office where she worked as the Chief Deputy Clerk for 18 years. She was also the owner and operator of the former Village Lunch Restaurant at Dennison and in her younger years she was employed at Dover Appliance and Sath Iron.

She was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church at Dennison and Mary was well known for her passion of gardening and flowers.

She is survived by her children, Ronald (Donna) McConnell and Barb (Steve) Graef both of Dover and Duane (Mary Jo) McConnell of Dennison; her grandchildren, Lori (Kevin) Shields, Steph (Frank) Bachman, Chad (Tasha) McConnell and Brittany (Bryant) Richards; her great-grandchildren, Edward and Joseph Bachman, Brylee Shields, Austin, Angel and Jase McConnell, Aiden Matthews and Layla Richards; her siblings, Loretta Edie, Eleanor Tylka, Margie (Marion) Degen, Carol Brick, Sam Kopp, Edward (Adrianne) Kopp, Lawrence Kopp and Dan (Carol) Kopp; a brother-in-law, Clarence Basiletti and a sister-in-law, Evey Kopp.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles E. McConnell whom she married on November 18, 1946; a granddaughter, Becky McConnell; a sister, Maxine Basiletti; a brother, James Kopp; two brothers-in-law, Harold Edie and John Brick and a sister-in-law, Shirley Kopp.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia with a Christian Wake service being held at 6:45 p.m. Father Tyron Tomson will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at New Philadelphia. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Following the committal service, a luncheon will be held in the Geib Family Center at New Philadelphia.

Contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

116 Second Street NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Geib Funeral Service

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622

Geib Pet Crematory

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622