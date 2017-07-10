Mary Jane (Tirabassi) Markino – July 8, 2017

Mary Jane (Tirabassi) Markino Went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 8, 2017. She was 82 years old.

Originally from Waynesburg, she and her husband James Markino, Jr., who survives her, moved to Dover in 1962 when they bought Chicken Manor in Strasburg. They owned and operated the restaurant, later named The Manor, for 27 years before retiring. She was also co-owner of M&M Market in Dover.

Mary Jane’s faith and family were most important in her life.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover for 55 years. She was an active parishioner and school supporter, including membership in the Secular Franciscans, Christian Mothers group, and PTA. She also spearheaded the Festival raffle and for 30 years arranged an annual pilgrimage to the National Shrine in Carey, Ohio. She enjoyed weekday morning mass, particularly when schoolchildren were in attendance. It was a very special time for Mary Jane and her family when her grandson was ordained a priest and said his first mass at St. Joseph.

She actively supported her children and grandchildren in all of their activities. She enjoyed their sporting and academic events and her happiest times were when her entire family was together.

After graduating from high school, she completed comptometer school in Canton and worked at Diebold. She and her husband lived in Malvern before moving to Dover.

Mary Jane was a humble person and gave generously not only to her family, but also to her friends and her community.

She lived a full and happy life and was extremely proud of her Italian heritage. Throughout her 82 years she had varied interests and over her lifetime she: collected Depression glassware and frequented auctions, estate sales and flea markets; was a majorette in high school; saw Elvis in concert; sent hundreds of greeting cards to family and friends; crocheted and made several afghans; did ceramics and macramé; liked to watch sports, especially college football and March Madness; was in card club; made countless cookies for holidays and special occasions; overcame thyroid cancer, battled ovarian cancer, and suffered a stroke; found time to volunteer, even with five children at home, for her church, school, and community; donated to many causes; went to Columbus for state basketball tournament week; saw Luciano Pavarotti in concert; made her children and grandchildren’s favorite foods like fried dough, cube steak, and pizzelle; went to many Notre Dame football games and bowl games; prayed daily for her family, friends, and kept an index card list of prayer line names to remember; was a homeroom mother; took many sightseeing bus trips; liked to watch Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and old movies; kept in touch by e-mail; enjoyed going out to eat after 4:00 mass; made the best peanut blossoms; and so much more.

Through her deeds and actions she demonstrated the importance of faith and family and instilled those values in her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband of nearly 61 years, she is survived by her five children Ann Marie (Mike) Davis, Lisa (Ken) Grove, Cheryl Markino, Carol Markino, and Jim Markino; six grandchildren Nick (Nikki) Davis, Fr. Tony Davis, Jimmy (Amanda) Markino, Natalie Davis, Danny Markino, and Erika Grove; siblings Helen Farber, Pete Tirabassi, Tony Tirabassi, and Jim Mastroine; sister-in-law Betty Cunningham; several nieces and nephews; and a large circle of extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by sister Nellie Churilla; in-laws Joey Markino, Nancy Kibler, and Rose Wibberley; and her parents Anna D’Agostino Tirabassi Mastroine and Jack Tirabassi, who died when Mary Jane was a young child.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at noon on Wednesday, July 12, in the St. Joseph Catholic Church (613 N. Tuscarawas Avenue, Dover, Ohio) with her grandson, Fr. Tony Davis officiating. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery at Dover. Per her request, visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Church. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Mary Jane may do so by visiting the online obituaries on the funeral home’s website.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tuscarawas Central Catholic Elementary School.

