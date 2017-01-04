Mary “Lois” Wagner McCartney – January 3, 2017

Mary “Lois” Wagner McCartney, 101, of Dennison, passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

Born April 17, 1915 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Emmett O. and Ethel F. (Cully) Wagner. She lived in Dennison throughout her life, was a graduate of Dennison High School in 1932, and was a member of the former Grant Street United Methodist Church for over 60 years.

Lois was very active in her community, having belonged to the Review Club, Sorosis Club, Eastern Star, Dennison White Shrine, Altruist Club, Wimodausis Club and several bridge clubs. She also worked at Wade Electric for 15 years and at the office of Dr. Robert Kuba for 10 years.

On October 15, 1937, Lois married Lorn S. McCartney with whom she enjoyed 38 years of marriage until his passing on November 13, 1975. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Lorn McCartney, and a brother, Ross “Tim” Wagner. She is survived by a granddaughter, Julie Marie Strauss and her husband, Steven, of New York.

Services, officiated by Rev. Mark Unrue, will be held at 1pm on Friday, January 6, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison with visitation for an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow beside her beloved husband in Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice and Uhrichsville First Presbyterian Church.

