Mattie E. (Miller) Mullet – February 27, 2017





“Together Again”

Mattie E. (Miller) Mullet 91 of Sugarcreek passed away peacefully on Monday, February 27, 2017 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home where she resided for the past 2 years.

She was born November 17, 1925 in Sugarcreek Township, Tuscarawas County to the late Emanuel and Susan (Yoder) Miller. Mattie was a member of the Sharon Mennonite Church in Sugarcreek. She enjoyed quilt making, sewing, spending time in her garden and spending time with her 5 children and their families. She was married to Mahlon M. Mullet on December 31, 1948 and he preceded her in death on April 28, 2011.

She is survived by her children; Dale (Ruth) Mullet of Sugarcreek, Richard (Sheryl) Mullet of Nashwauk, MN, Myron (Judy) Mullet of Abbeville, SC, Naomi (Daniel “Trapper”) Troyer of Benton and Thomas (Melissa) Mullet of Sugarcreek, 22 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded by her brothers; David E. Miller, Noah E. Miller, Mose E. Miller, Roman E. Miller and Allen E. Miller and her sisters Alma Troyer, Cora Yoder, Nora Miller, Sarah Miller and MaryAnn Mullet.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Sharon Mennonite Church with Pastor Ed Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery in Sugarcreek. Friends may call anytime on Wednesday from 1-4 PM and 6-8 PM at Sharon Mennonite Church.

The family would like to thank Walnut Hills Nursing Home for their care of Mattie over the past several years. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com