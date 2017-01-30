McKenna Mae Mathias – January 27, 2017

McKenna Mae Mathias, 25, of Dover died Friday, January 27, 2017 in the Park Village Health Care Center.

Born September 16, 1991 in Dover she was a daughter of William and Judy Huggins Mathias. McKenna is also survived by her sister, Madison Mathias of Dover; grandparents, Charlie (Karen) Huggins of New Philadelphia and June Mathias of Gnadenhutten.

A loving daughter, sister and granddaughter, McKenna loved swimming, coloring books, reading and was a member of First Baptist Church in New Philadelphia.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Norma Mae Huggins and Robert Mathias.

Private family services will be held. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of McKenna may do so by visiting the online obituaries and flowers link on the funeral homes website.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund c/o WVU Cancer Institute, Office of Philanthropy at PO Box 9300, Morgantown, WV 26506-9300.

