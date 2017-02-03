Medicaid Tax Change to Impact County

Mary Alice Reporting:

Tuscarawas County is bracing for a major financial impact following sales tax regulation changes.

Commissioner Chris Abbuhl explained the federal government is ending Ohio’s Medicaid Sales Tax, and all 88 counties will be impacted.

The revenue from the Medicaid tax went to the County General Fund, which totals around $700,000. That fund provides general operating expenses and capital improvement for the county and departments, such as the sheriff.

Abbuhl added that the county may not be able to make up the revenue loss, and says the legislature needs to help restore local government funds.

Abbuhl was elected to be the Tuscarawas representative for a meeting of all Ohio counties on the impact.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017