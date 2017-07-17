Medicaid’s Future Still Uncertain in Ohio

(July 17th) Ohio – Despite Ohio’s Governor recently protecting Medicaid with a veto, the future of the program still faces uncertainty at the federal level.

Wendy Patton with Policy Matters Ohio explained in a revised version of the Senate Republicans’ health care plan, the program would be cut by more than $700 billion and end Medicaid expansion by 2024.

“Instead, the federal plan would cap the Medicaid program and reduce that cap. The cap would not meet the growth in need, particularly of an aging population.”

According to the Ohio News Network, the federal government currently pays about two-thirds of every dollar Ohio spends on Medicaid.

Since the state expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, nearly 725,000 previously uninsured Ohioans now have access to health care.

The Senate bill does include $45 billion of additional funding to fight opioid addiction, but Patton argued, it won’t put a dent in the epidemic in states such as Ohio.

“It helps people in crisis and, because they have ongoing access to health care, it keeps them out of crisis. It’s a critical tool to fighting this particular epidemic. And yet we see lawmakers that think that this is not a good thing for the state of Ohio.”

Senate Republicans planned to vote on the bill this week but have since put it off.

