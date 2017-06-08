Meeting on Dover High School Construction Project Planned

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dover, Ohio) A community meeting is planned for next week to discuss the construction of the new Dover High School.

The meeting will offer updates on the project as well as allow citizens to weigh in on conceptual design ideas of the new building.

A team from SHP Leading Deign architects and construction experts from Hammond Construction will also be there to offer updates and to answer questions.

Officials add that technology will be used to allow participants to share thoughts and ideas and to solicit feedback as well.

The public meeting is set for Tuesday, June 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the current DHS Auditorium.

