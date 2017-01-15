Memorial Grows for Ashley Zhao

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Jackson Township, Ohio) A memorial continues to grow at the scene of a horrific crime in Stark County.

Last week 5-year-old Ashley Zhao lost her life at her family’s Chinese restaurant, Ang’s Cuisine in Jackson Township.

Her mother, Mingming Chen is accused of striking the child multiple times, killing her.

Her father, Liang Zhao is charged with complicity to commit murder. Both are also facing felonious assault charges and each is being held on $5 million bond.

Latest reports indicate the couple also has a 6-year-old child who is now in protective custody with Stark County Children and Family Services.

The scene of the tragedy now overflowing with love, prayers and a promise to remember.

The community continues to leave cards, messages, balloons, flowers and stuffed animals in front of the store to honor a life taken far too soon.

