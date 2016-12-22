Memorial Procession to Honor Rueben Mast

Mary Alice Reporting:

The community is coming together to support and honor fallen Dundee firefighter Rebuen Mast.

The Budget Newspaper Editor Bev Keller said the tragedy of 43-year-old Mast losing his life has effected the local community. She said support has been coming through Facebook from all over the country, including the Los Angeles Fire Department in California.

Mr. Mast, employed at Beachy Trucking and a volunteer firefighter, was involved in a single vehicle crash Monday afternoon while responding to a call.

The Friday lineup will begin at 8:30am at Beachy Trucking on State Route 93. The procession will travel to Light in the Valley Chapel where a ribbon service will take place.

All vehicles, including semi-trucks, fire trucks, and more are invited to join the procession in support.

