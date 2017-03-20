In Memory of Edward A. Schumacher (1952-2013)

In Memory of Edward A. Schumacher (1952-2013).

Ed passed away 4 years ago today on March 20, 2013 from a hard-fought battle with colon cancer. In Ed’s honor and one of his last wishes is that he wanted to remind everyone the importance of having a colon cancer screening done. If you are over the age of 50 or have a family member with a history of colon cancer call your doctor today! Don’t wait for signs and symptoms schedule a screening now!

WTUZ Radio Inc. was built on a dream from a man who had a great passion for radio. Edward A. Schumacher (1952-2013) found and built WTUZ Radio Inc. from the ground up in the basement of his house. WTUZ 99.9 Zcountry went live on May 1, 1990 at 5:00 pm. The following is a bio that Ed wrote:

“My first radio station was in my bedroom. I entertained the neighborhood with my Remco Carovel, playing records and rigging up a tape recorder. I could ride around the neighborhood on my bike with my 6 transistor radio listening to myself. Through my grade school years and in high school, my only contact with the industry was when I would ride the bus to Wheeling (WV) and talk my way into a tour of local radio facilities. When I started my college career at Ohio University Belmont, I met a guy who worked part time at WOMP AM/FM Bellaire Oh. He got me in the door and I worked part time at WOMP for the next 3 years along with a short stint at WQYK Tampa. Upon graduation from OU (BS Communications), I spent 5 loooog years in Michigan working in the auto industry. After my exile in Michigan, I returned to Ohio to resume a career in Radio. The next 10 years were spent at WJER AM/FM Dover/New Philadelphia Ohio. In 1988, the chief engineer at WJER urged me to answer a newspaper advertisement. It was placed by a communications engineering firm. The FCC under docket 80-90 had opened a frequency in the market. I was put into contact with a communications attorney and we were off and running. I was able to get a friend who I worked with at WJER interested. His brother was a retired NFL player who could be a financial backer. The other applicants backed out before the competitive hearing and we won the license! At this point my friend and his brother got cold feet and backed out. With the help of a local attorney and accountant, I was able to put together a local group to finance and build the station. The now retired Chief Engineer from WJER had promised that if we got the license that he would put the station “on the air”, and he did.”

WTUZ Radio Inc. has a rich history of passion for the radio industry and the community. This all started with our founder. Ed loved radio and this community and gave an abundance of personal time to help make this a better place to live and work. In 2009 Edward A. Schumacher was awarded the prestigious National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Crystal Award for community excellence. Ed was very proud of this award and what the radio station and employees provided to the community.