Michael A. “Crazy Mike” Rininger – July 15, 2017

Michael A. Rininger “Crazy Mike”, age 60 of Fiat died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at his residence. He was born August 2, 1956 in Dover to the late Lewis and Fanny (Vesco) Rininger. He graduated in 1974 from Tusky Valley High School and worked at Belden Brick in Sugarcreek for 30 years. He enjoyed playing Santa Claus in Ragersville for many years and had a love for motorcycles; especially his 1977 Bonneville Triumph. He is survived by his wife the former Nancy Baab whom he married June 21, 1997; 2 brothers Charles (Lisa) Rininger of Dundee and Todd (Patti) Rininger of Zoarville, his uncle Albert and Anna Veso of Beach City, sisters-in-law Kathy Freese of Sugarcreek and Sandy Mellinger and his niece and nephews Kel Rininger, Christopher Rininger and Josh Rininger. Friends may call on Monday from 5-7 PM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. No services are planned at this time. To share a memory please visit the funeral home’s website.

