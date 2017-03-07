Michael Dean Yoder – March 5, 2017

Michael Dean Yoder 30 of Dundee died Sunday, March 5, 2017 at his residence. He was born November 27, 1986 in Millersburg to Dean L. and Elsie (Hershberger) Yoder of Dundee.

He worked for R & W Construction and attended New Pointe Community Church. Michael was loved by all who knew him. He had the biggest heart and had the best sense of humor. He always has a witty comment for everything. He loved his nieces and nephews with all his heart and they adored their “Uncle Mikey”. He will be missed.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his 2 sisters Shelly (Mike) Weaver of Strasburg and Karen (Danny) Yoder of Dundee, 2 nieces and 2 nephews Madison and Hayden Weaver and Charlie and Maxton Yoder, grandmother Emma Yoder of Millersburg and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Lloyd Yoder, grandparents Dan and Mattie Hershberger and 2 uncles.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Longenecker Mennonite Church with Pastors Matt Hamsher, Dwight Mason and Mervin Kurtz. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday 6-8 PM and Wednesday 2-4 & 6-8 PM all at the Longenecker Mennonite Church. Memorials may be made to Brunswick Christian Recovery Center P.O. Box 3091 Shallotte, N. Carolina 28420. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral homes website to share a memory and sign the guest register.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com