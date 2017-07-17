Michael J. “Mike” Ryan – July 13, 2017

Michael J. “Mike” Ryan, age 66, of New Philadelphia, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Schoenbrunn Healthcare, from complications of A.L.S.

Born November 26, 1950, in Akron, in the midst of the worst snowstorm Ohio had ever seen, he was a son of the late Thomas and Joanne Barrett Ryan. Mike graduated from Archbishop Hoban High School, and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Akron. His first job after college was with the Coca Cola Bottling Co. in Akron. Mike was employed in accounting regionally by several firms over the years, the last being EMCO Maier in Columbus, where he was C.F.O.

Mike was a family man who was committed to his children and grandchildren, and always put the needs of others before his own. He was a voracious reader, a third degree black belt in jiu jitsu, he loved the game of golf, and enjoyed traveling – he had visited nearly all of the fifty states, as well as Europe and Japan. Mike helped keep his mind sharp by playing poker, twenty-one and the board game, Risk, as well as completing hundreds of puzzles – he was particularly fond of Sudoku. Additionally, Mike collected Coca Cola memorabilia, harkening back to his first job.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Williams Ryan, whom he married December 15, 1982; his children, William (Amy) Ryan of Cincinnati, Katrina Mackey of Malvern, Mari Simpson of New Philadelphia, and Amber Weselek of Tacoma, Washington; his grandchildren, Michael, Bailey, Dayna and Jamie Mackey, Olivia Weselek, Alex (Thomas) Gilmore, Dakota Chesser and Lexis Ryan; his two great-grandchildren, Julian Ball and Jude Berus (“Butter and Tater”); his fours sisters; his two brothers; and his many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, a brother preceded Mike in death.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 20, at 11 a.m., in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover; Fr. Jeff Coning of New Philadelphia’s Sacred Heart Church will officiate. Burial of Mike’s cremated remains will follow in Evergreen Burial Park, New Philadelphia. Family and friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service, 10 – 11 a.m. After the committal, there will be a luncheon in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center on the Boulevard in Dover. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Mike, please visit the obituaries link on the funeral home’s website.

The family suggests that contributions in Mike’s memory be made to the A.L.S. Association, Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd., Ste. 221, Columbus, Ohio 43220.