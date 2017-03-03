Michael Wayne Mackey – March 1, 2017

Michael Wayne Mackey, 64, of Carrollton, died Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Countryview Manor at Carrollton.

He was born July 24, 1952 in Union Hospital at Dover. Mike was the seventh child of John and Mary (Turson) Mackey, whose children included Chuck, Dave (Gloria), Bob (Linda) Peg, Rick, Chip, Mike, Pat (Jim) and Marilyn.

He attended Starlight School at New Philadelphia and was retired from Carroll Hills Industries at Carrollton. Mike was an experienced boater and in his younger years was a talented Frisbee player.

The family will greet guests on Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 10-11 AM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where a service celebrating Mike’s life will begin in the funeral home’s chapel at 11 AM . Burial in Evergreen Burial Park will follow.

Memorial contributions in Mike’s name may be directed to Countryview Manor, 2193 Commerce Dr, Carrollton, OH 44615 or to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, who assisted in Mike’s care in recent weeks.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Mike by visiting the funeral home’s website at www.GeibCares.com

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

116 Second Street NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Geib Funeral Service

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622

Geib Pet Crematory

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622