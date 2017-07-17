Midvale Council Votes to Reduce Police Department

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 17th) Midvale, Ohio – Midvale Village Council votes to reduce the police department to part time and the Mayor isn’t happy about it.

Mayor Larry Kopp says the 4-1 decision during the last meeting caught him off guard.

“To make our police department part time. I thought we had an agreement to wait until this next election to see what we were going to do, basically.”

He explained he doesn’t seem to be alone in his disapproval.

“It’s unsettling to me, I’m a former police officer. I know what police officers go through. So far, from what I’ve heard from the public about this incident is, they’re not very happy.”

Currently, the Village has one full-time position in the Police Chief and a part-time officer seeing only about ten hours a week.

Kopp added that the Village will likely lose a very proactive chief, “Our police chief, he’ll have to go elsewhere to support his family, basically. He is full-time, we pay his insurance and I guess some council persons just don’t like that I guess, I don’t know. Seeing now that we are not treating some of our employees very well.”

Mayor Kopp says the hope is that the move will not go into effect until after January First.

