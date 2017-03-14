Mildred B. Shaw – March 13, 2017

On March 13, 2017, Mildred B. Shaw, 85, went peacefully to be with the Lord.

Mildred was born on July 8, 1931. She was the daughter of the late John Wesley McNutt and Stella Hudnell McNutt. Mildred married Robert E. Shaw, who preceded her in death in 1961.

Mildred had 6 children; Robert (Jayne) of New Philadelphia, Paul (Deb) of Dover, John (Trisa) of Newcomerstown, Joanna (Phil) Bunton of Dover, Vickie (Ken) Rex of Applecreek, and Peggy Keaton of New Philadelphia. One brother remains, Charles McNutt of Gloucester, Ohio and one sister, Dorothy Poole of Florida. Mildred was preceded in death by four brothers; Isaac Leroy, Edward Leo, Marion Wesley, James Ellsworth; six sisters, Edna Taylor, Lula Mae Chessar-Burns, Naomi Brooks, Martha Lenigar, Lois Sharp, and Osie Bentley; along with her grandchild, Billy Tice. Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren complete the family.

Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 from 4-7pm. A graveside service will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery , 4185 Cincinnati- Zanesville Rd NE, Lancaster, Ohio, on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 1:00pm with her son, Robert Shaw officiating. To sign an online guestbook, visit the “obituaries & flowers” link on the funeral home’s website.

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

803 North Wooster Avenue

Dover, Ohio 44622

330-343-6132

www.tolandherzig.com