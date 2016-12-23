Miller’s Creamery Issues Recall

Mary Alice Reporting:

Miller’s Creamery in New Philadelphia has voluntarily recalled their homemade chocolate caramel corn.

The recall for the 15oz clear plastic bag is due to a label misprint not stating a soy allergen.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture explains the mislabeling issue was discovered during a routine inspector visit.

The product was available for purchase at their stores in Dover and New Philadelphia.

There have been no reports of any illnesses, but people with an allergy or soy sensitivity could have a serious reaction.

Those with a soy allergy or sensitivity who may have purchased the chocolate caramel corn should dispose of the product or return it to Miller’s Creamery for a replacement.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 330-339-2800.

