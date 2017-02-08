Mineral City Assault Case Heads to Trial

Mary Alice Reporting:

A man accused in the June sexual assault of a Mineral City boy goes to trial.

Wednesday afternoon Randy Vento, of Florida, made a brief appearance in Judge Edward O’Farrell’s courtroom. However, after expressing that he did not want to be in the courtroom Sheriff Deputies removed him.

After his removal, the first issue addressed was a previous statement where Vento requested new council. Assistant Prosecutor Mike Ernest states there is no evidence showing Attorney’s Anthony Koukoutas and Donovan Hill are not representing Vento fully. Judge O’Farrell agreed there was no reason for a substitute attorney.

The other matter to come before the court was Vento’s second competency evaluation. The first evaluation was received in December 2016. Judge O’Farrell says he received information about a second evaluation which could not be completed, since Vento would not participate.

Vento has a plea of not guilty for charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, rape, and felonious assault.

His trial begins on Monday with jury selection.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017