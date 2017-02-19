Minerva Officer Injured in Crash

Mary Alice Reporting:

The State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle accident in Minerva that occurred during a police chase.

Around 10am on Sunday, Minerva Police Officer Dustin Chase was in pursuit of a vehicle traveling a high rate of speed in the Village of Minerva.

With lights and sirens on, Officer Chase was westbound when he came upon a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Steven Jute, 51 of Minerva.

Officer Chase attempted to go around when Jute turned striking the police SUV. Both vehicles traveled off State Route 183.

According to a press release, the police SUV rolled once and caught on fire. Chase and Jute were taken to Aultman Hospital.

The Minerva Police Department arrested the driver being pursued before the crash.

