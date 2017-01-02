Minimum Wage Increases in 2017

Mary Alice Reporting:
A scheduled increase started on January 1st, raising Ohio’s minimum wage five cents.
Ohio Department of Commerce Spokesman Matt Mullins explains for 2016 the state minimum wage for non-tipped employees was $8.10.
Non-tipped employees will now receive $8.15 an hour and tipped employees $4.08 per hour. He adds smaller businesses will use the Federal Minimum wage, which is $7.25 per hour.
In 2006, Ohio voters passed a Constitutional Amendment that states the minimum wage will increase the first of each year by the rate of inflation.
For more information or a 2017 Wage poster for employers go online to www.com.state.oh.us.
Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2016