Missing Advisory Issued in Portage County

Mary Alice Reporting:

Endangered missing child advisory for a 17-year-old in Kent, Ohio.

Khadijah Naseer was last seen Monday, January 23rd around 9:30am.

Naseer was wearing a dark hoodie, purple shirt, black leggings, burgundy coat, and possibly had a green backpack. She is 5’7” with brown hair and eyes.

While an Amber alert was not issued, she is believed to be in danger. The circumstance concerning her disappearance are unusual, prompting her family and law enforcement to be concerned.

Kent Police are asking for assistance in locating her, and if you have any information contact the department at 330-673-7732.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017