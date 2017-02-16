Missing Man Last Seen in Dennison

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dennison, Ohio) Police are looking for a man last seen in Dennison.

29 year old David Albright, who goes by the nickname ‘Buzz’, was last seen leaving Trinity Hospital in Dennison on February 12th, 2017.

He is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He’s roughly 5’9” tall, weighing between 140-150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Albright also has several tattoos on his arms that would be visible if he were wearing a t-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Dennison Police Department at 1-740-922-3131.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017