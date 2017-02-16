Missing Man Located, Investigation Underway

Michaela Madison Reporting:

(Dennison, Ohio) An investigation is now pending regarding a missing man last seen in Dennison.

29 year old David Albright, who goes by the nickname ‘Buzz’, was last seen leaving Trinity Hospital in Dennison on February 12th.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Dispatch are not releasing any information to the media at this time, however; according to the Dennison Police Department’s Facebook page, Albright has been located.

Police have not returned phone calls placed in search offurther details about the case, other than to say the ‘investigation is pending.’

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017