Missing Woman Found Safe

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Newcomerstown, Ohio) A Newcomerstown woman reported missing earlier this week is found safe.

Police Chief Gary Holland confirmed that they located Christina Radtke in New Philadelphia on Wednesday.

He explained that she had reportedly just spent the last few days with friends.

The 46-year-old was not injured in any way and no foul play is suspected.

She’d been reported missing after she failed to show up to several holiday get-togethers over the weekend.

